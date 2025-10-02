Journal of Free Black Moms

Journal of Free Black Moms

Journal of Free Black Moms
Free Black Moms Podcast
Ep. 17 - Change the World Be a Mom (Sheila Qualls)
2
0:00
-1:14:13

Ep. 17 - Change the World Be a Mom (Sheila Qualls)

An interview with wife and mother of five Sheila Qualls
Journal of Free Black Moms's avatar
Journal of Free Black Moms
Oct 02, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

Sheila is the Executive Director of TakeCharge, an organization that strives to unite Americans regardless of background toward a shared history and common set of beliefs based on notion that the promise of America works for everyone regardless of race or social standing.

Sheila and her husband, Kendall, have been married for 37 years. They have five children and a black Lab named Largo.

Listen to Sheila’s previous interview here.

John C. Maxwell’s The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership: Follow Them and People Will Follow You

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Journal of Free Black Moms
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture