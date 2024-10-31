Journal of Free Black Moms
Ep. 11 - Saying No to the Narrative (Kemi Ingram)
Ep. 11 - Saying No to the Narrative (Kemi Ingram)

An interview with wife and mother of three Kemi Ingram
Oct 31, 2024
Kemi Ingram is an educator, advocate, and homeschooling mother of three. Since 2005, she has worked to mobilize parent advocates around issues effecting children and families. She holds a bachelor's in public policy, management, and planning from the University of Southern California, a master's in theology from Fuller Theological Seminary, and an M.Th. in applied theology from Oxford University. Find more of her writings at kemiingram.com.

