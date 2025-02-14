Ep. 14 - Get Your Kids Out of Public Schools (Latasha H. Fields)

Latasha H. Fields is a home educator and passionate advocate for parental rights, education, and community empowerment. She is married with four children: two homeschooled graduates, one college graduate, and one entering a trade program.

Latasha founded CHESS (Christian Home Educators Support System), a homeschool co-op, support group, and microschool, and EPIC (Empowering Parents Igniting Communities), a parental rights organization. She is the Illinois State Coordinator for ParentalRights.org and a 1776 Unites Achiever.

