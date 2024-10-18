Ep. 9 - School Choice is a Must

Denisha Allen is a Senior Fellow at the American Federation for Children and Founder of Black Minds Matter. She previously served as School Choice and Youth Liaison to the Secretary of Education at the U.S. Department of Education. Denisha is a Florida tax-credit scholarship graduate and now sits on the board of directors for Step Up for Students. She has shared her story across the country and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Examiner, EducationWeek, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and Fox News, among other outlets.