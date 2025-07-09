Journal of Free Black Moms

Journal of Free Black Moms

Journal of Free Black Moms
Free Black Moms Podcast
Ep. 16 - Should Moms Demand an M.D.?
2
0:00
-1:17:09

Ep. 16 - Should Moms Demand an M.D.?

An interview with wife and mother of two Nikki Johnson
Journal of Free Black Moms's avatar
Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS's avatar
Journal of Free Black Moms
and
Nikki M. Johnson, MD, DNBPAS
Jul 09, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

This episode was originally published on the Free Black Thought Podcast as Episode 50 of Season 2.

This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Journal of Free Black Moms
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture