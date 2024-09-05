Journal of Free Black Moms
Free Black Moms Podcast
Ep. 7 - You Can Adopt Across Color Lines
1
0:00
-1:03:29

Ep. 7 - You Can Adopt Across Color Lines

An interview with Director for Foster Care and Adoption at Focus on the Family Sharen Ford
Journal of Free Black Moms
Sep 05, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

This episode was originally published on the Free Black Thought Podcast as Episode 12 of Season 1.

Journal of Free Black Moms is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this podcast

Journal of Free Black Moms
Free Black Moms Podcast
Motherhood above the noise.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Journal of Free Black Moms
Recent Episodes
Ep. 11 - Saying No to the Narrative (Kemi Ingram)
  Journal of Free Black Moms
Ep. 10 - Home Birth is Freedom
  Journal of Free Black Moms
Ep. 9 - School Choice is a Must
  Journal of Free Black Moms
Ep. 8 - About Pluralistic Ethnic Studies
  Journal of Free Black Moms
Ep. 6 - Dropping Private School for Home Education (Angela Harris)
  Journal of Free Black Moms
Ep. 5 - NOT Back to School (Orietta Rose)
  Journal of Free Black Moms
Ep. 4 - Parental Rights are Fundamental (Latasha H. Fields)
  Journal of Free Black Moms