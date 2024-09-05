Share this postEp. 7 - You Can Adopt Across Color Lines journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFree Black Moms PodcastEp. 7 - You Can Adopt Across Color Lines 3Share this postEp. 7 - You Can Adopt Across Color Lines journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11×0:00-1:03:29Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep. 7 - You Can Adopt Across Color Lines An interview with Director for Foster Care and Adoption at Focus on the Family Sharen FordJournal of Free Black MomsSep 05, 20243Share this postEp. 7 - You Can Adopt Across Color Lines journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareTranscriptThis episode was originally published on the Free Black Thought Podcast as Episode 12 of Season 1.Journal of Free Black Moms is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this discussionEp. 7 - You Can Adopt Across Color Lines journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherFree Black Moms PodcastMotherhood above the noise.Motherhood above the noise.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeJournal of Free Black MomsRecent EpisodesEp. 11 - Saying No to the Narrative (Kemi Ingram)Oct 31 • Journal of Free Black MomsEp. 10 - Home Birth is Freedom Oct 24 • Journal of Free Black MomsEp. 9 - School Choice is a MustOct 18 • Journal of Free Black MomsEp. 8 - About Pluralistic Ethnic StudiesSep 26 • Journal of Free Black MomsEp. 6 - Dropping Private School for Home Education (Angela Harris)Aug 29 • Journal of Free Black MomsEp. 5 - NOT Back to School (Orietta Rose)Aug 22 • Journal of Free Black MomsEp. 4 - Parental Rights are Fundamental (Latasha H. Fields)Aug 8 • Journal of Free Black Moms
