Journal of Free Black Moms
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Ep. 10 - Home Birth is Freedom
Listen now | An interview with midwife and mother of three Racha Tahani Lawler
Oct 24
•
Journal of Free Black Moms
2
Share this post
Ep. 10 - Home Birth is Freedom
journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:10:01
White Doctors Kill Black Babies:
Dubious Science and Anti-Racist Medicine
Published on Unsafe Science
•
Oct 18
Ep. 9 - School Choice is a Must
Listen now | An Interview with mom and founder of Black Minds Matter Denisha Allen
Oct 18
•
Journal of Free Black Moms
5
Share this post
Ep. 9 - School Choice is a Must
journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:02:29
Stop Pretending Sex is the Same for Men and Women
It's good to discuss sex differently with your sons and daughters
Oct 10
•
Journal of Free Black Moms
41
Share this post
Stop Pretending Sex is the Same for Men and Women
journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
6
September 2024
Ep. 8 - About Pluralistic Ethnic Studies
Listen now | An interview with wife mother or four Brandy Shufutinsky
Sep 26
•
Journal of Free Black Moms
4
Share this post
Ep. 8 - About Pluralistic Ethnic Studies
journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
54:32
Brave Gender Roles
Sometimes art is still good despite the artist's confused intentions
Sep 12
•
Journal of Free Black Moms
33
Share this post
Brave Gender Roles
journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
Ep. 7 - You Can Adopt Across Color Lines (Sharen Ford)
Listen now | An interview with Director for Foster Care and Adoption at Focus on the Family Sharen Ford
Sep 5
•
Journal of Free Black Moms
3
Share this post
Ep. 7 - You Can Adopt Across Color Lines (Sharen Ford)
journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:03:29
August 2024
Ep. 6 - Dropping Private School for Home Education (Angela Harris)
Listen now (69 mins) | An interview with wife and mother of four Angela Harris
Aug 29
•
Journal of Free Black Moms
12
Share this post
Ep. 6 - Dropping Private School for Home Education (Angela Harris)
journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:09:08
Ep. 5 - NOT Back to School (Orietta Rose)
Listen now | An interview with family and education news commentator Orietta Rose
Aug 22
•
Journal of Free Black Moms
3
Share this post
Ep. 5 - NOT Back to School (Orietta Rose)
journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
51:55
Fathers are Not "Support Persons"
Recognize Dads in Maternity Wards
Aug 15
•
Journal of Free Black Moms
and
Cecil A. Grant Jr
17
Share this post
Fathers are Not "Support Persons"
journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Ep. 4 - Parental Rights are Fundamental (Latasha H. Fields)
Listen now (73 mins) | An interview with wife and mother of four Latasha H. Fields
Aug 8
•
Journal of Free Black Moms
4
Share this post
Ep. 4 - Parental Rights are Fundamental (Latasha H. Fields)
journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:13:18
Ep. 3 - You Don't Know How Kids Will Change You (Valerie Washington)
Listen now | An interview with wife and mother of six Valerie Washington
Aug 1
•
Journal of Free Black Moms
13
Share this post
Ep. 3 - You Don't Know How Kids Will Change You (Valerie Washington)
journaloffreeblackmoms.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1:19:19
© 2024 Journal of Free Black Moms
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts