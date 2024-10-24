Journal of Free Black Moms

Ep. 10 - Home Birth is Freedom
Listen now | An interview with midwife and mother of three Racha Tahani Lawler
  
Journal of Free Black Moms
1:10:01
White Doctors Kill Black Babies:
Dubious Science and Anti-Racist Medicine
Published on Unsafe Science  
Ep. 9 - School Choice is a Must
Listen now | An Interview with mom and founder of Black Minds Matter Denisha Allen
  
Journal of Free Black Moms
1:02:29
Stop Pretending Sex is the Same for Men and Women
It's good to discuss sex differently with your sons and daughters
  
Journal of Free Black Moms
6

September 2024

Ep. 8 - About Pluralistic Ethnic Studies
Listen now | An interview with wife mother or four Brandy Shufutinsky
  
Journal of Free Black Moms
2
54:32
Brave Gender Roles
Sometimes art is still good despite the artist's confused intentions
  
Journal of Free Black Moms
1
Ep. 7 - You Can Adopt Across Color Lines (Sharen Ford)
Listen now | An interview with Director for Foster Care and Adoption at Focus on the Family Sharen Ford
  
Journal of Free Black Moms
1:03:29

August 2024

Ep. 6 - Dropping Private School for Home Education (Angela Harris)
Listen now (69 mins) | An interview with wife and mother of four Angela Harris
  
Journal of Free Black Moms
1:09:08
Ep. 5 - NOT Back to School (Orietta Rose)
Listen now | An interview with family and education news commentator Orietta Rose
  
Journal of Free Black Moms
51:55
Fathers are Not "Support Persons"
Recognize Dads in Maternity Wards
  
Journal of Free Black Moms
 and 
Cecil A. Grant Jr
2
Ep. 4 - Parental Rights are Fundamental (Latasha H. Fields)
Listen now (73 mins) | An interview with wife and mother of four Latasha H. Fields
  
Journal of Free Black Moms
1:13:18
Ep. 3 - You Don't Know How Kids Will Change You (Valerie Washington)
Listen now | An interview with wife and mother of six Valerie Washington
  
Journal of Free Black Moms
1:19:19
